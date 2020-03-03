Bandsintown Announces Six New Big Break Artists For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Music discovery platform Bandsintown announced a new round of six Big Break artists, five of whom are lined up to perform at an official SXSW showcase during the music festival and conference when it kicks off next week.

The program, which Bandsintown launched in 2017, looks for artists who are rapidly gaining followers and promotes them for a year, as well as providing mentoring and access to industry-specific tools designed to help advance their career.

The perks include the ability to send 150,000 messages to live music fans, free access to Cyber PR LABs digital video mastering class, a free subscription to CelebrityAccess and a one-on-one mentoring session with an experienced music marketer, booking agent or manager.

The Big Break class of 2020 includes Aidan Gallagher (who stars on the Netflix series “Umbrella Academy”, Kelly Finnigan, 99 Neighbors, Baby Rose, Liily, and Renforshort.

Past Big Break artists include Peach Pit, Bones UK, Cautious Clay, and YUNGBLUD, among others.

“Bandsintown connects 530,000 artists and 55m fans, all registered to the platform. We can spot who’s making serious headway in attracting audiences at a very early stage of their career, sometimes even before music streaming services, as artists now tour first,” explains Bandsintown Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent. “We call it ‘data-driven,’ but that really means fans are choosing these excellent artists by engaging with them.”

“Being one of the Big Break artists with Bandsintown has been really impactful to my career at an early stage,” says Jay Wile, a Big Break artist from 2019 who is also lined up to perform at the SXSW Showcase.

“To be able to build a relationship with their team and have support from them around my releases have helped me reach new audiences across the world. With their help, I’ve been able to perform in major markets, gain new fans at my shows, and make impressions that will last a lifetime,” Wile added.