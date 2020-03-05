Pandora Celebrates Female Producers In Honor Of International Women’s Day

(CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of International Women’s Day this Sunday, March 8, Pandora has put together a playlist that honors the women who have blazed a trail in the male-dominated field of music production.
All of the songs on the “Women of the Board” playlist have been produced by women, beginning with tracks helmed by the artists themselves, including TOKiMONSTA, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift among others, and moving on to highlight studio wizards and acclaimed boardsmiths in the more traditional sense like longtime Korn producer Lauren Christy and the legendary Linda Perry.
“A recent Annenberg study found that less than 3% of all charting tracks were produced by women,” said TOKiMONSTA. “That’s why we thought it was important to release ‘One Day,’ a song which was composed, produced, mixed and performed by women, in honor of International Women’s Day.”
The ‘Women of the Board’ playlist can be accessed HERE.
Check out the full tracklisting below.
ARTIST
SONG
PRODUCER
Tokimonsta ft. Anderson Paak
Realla
Tokimonsta
Santigold
Disparate Youth
Santigold
Imogen Heap
Goodnight and Go
Imogen Heap
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Shallow
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
The Man
Taylor Swift
Diana Krall
Temptation
Diana Krall
Missy Elliott
Work It
Missy Elliott
Grimes
Oblivion
Grimes
Madame Gandhi
The Future is Female
Madame Gandhi
Alison Wonderland
I Want U
Alison Wonderland
REZZ
Edge
REZZ
Kim Petras ft. SOPHIE
1,2,3 dayz up
SOPHIE
Peggy Gou
Starry Night
Peggy Gou
Marie Davidson
Work It
Marie Davidson
Julia Holter
Sea Calls Me Home
Julia Holter
Octo Octa
I Need You
Octo Octa
Jayda G
Rishikesh
Jayda G
Bella Boo
Alom
Bella Boo
Negative Gemini
You Weren’t There Anymore
Negative Gemini
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
An Intention
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
P!nk
Get The Party Started
Linda Perry
Melanie Martinez
Play Date
Jennifer Decilveo
Jhene Aiko
Overstimulated
TRAKGIRL
Josh Ritter
Getting Ready To Get Down
Trina Shoemaker
The Wombats
Lemon to a Knife Fight
Catherine Marks
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
The Message
Sylvia Robinson
Korn
Coming Undone
Lauren Christy
TOOL
Intolerance
Sylvia Massy
Tegan and Sara
I’ll Be Back Someday
Alex Hope
Silver Sphere
boys in bands
Ceci G
Travis Scott
Antidote
WondaGurl
A$AP Ferg
Lord
Crystal Caines
Britney Spears
Ooh Ooh Baby
Kara DioGuardi