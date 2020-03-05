Pandora Celebrates Female Producers In Honor Of International Women’s Day

(CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of International Women’s Day this Sunday, March 8, Pandora has put together a playlist that honors the women who have blazed a trail in the male-dominated field of music production.

All of the songs on the “Women of the Board” playlist have been produced by women, beginning with tracks helmed by the artists themselves, including TOKiMONSTA, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift among others, and moving on to highlight studio wizards and acclaimed boardsmiths in the more traditional sense like longtime Korn producer Lauren Christy and the legendary Linda Perry.