Enrique Iglesias And Ricky Martin Announce First Ever Co-Headlining Tour Of North America
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News

Enrique Iglesias And Ricky Martin Announce First Ever Co-Headlining Tour Of North America

Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
146 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin have announced that they will be hitting the road together for the first time ever this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off September 5 in Phoenix and make stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Miami, and more before wrapping October 30 in Atlanta. Grammy-nominated Latin pop sensation Sebastián Yatra will join the outing as special guest.

Having built unstoppable solo careers with dozens of No. 1 songs and millions of albums sold between them, the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum pair are set to delight longtime fans with a lengthy list of chart-toppers including Iglesias‘ “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando,” “Tonight,” and more recent hits like “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon,” as well as Martin’s “The Cup of Life,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,”  “Vente Pa’ Ca,” and his most recent “Tiburones” from his upcoming 2020 studio album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, March 12 at LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time.

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS & RICKY MARTIN 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Saturday, September 5, 2020

Phoenix, AZ

Gila River Arena

Sunday, September 6, 2020

El Paso, TX

Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Edinburg, TX

Bert Ogden Arena

Friday, September 11, 2020

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Sunday, September 13, 2020

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

STAPLES Center

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Chicago, IL

Allstate Arena

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Montreal, QC

Centre Bell

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Sunday, October 18, 2020

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Friday, October 23, 2020

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

Friday, October 30, 2020

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post