Enrique Iglesias And Ricky Martin Announce First Ever Co-Headlining Tour Of North America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin have announced that they will be hitting the road together for the first time ever this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off September 5 in Phoenix and make stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Miami, and more before wrapping October 30 in Atlanta. Grammy-nominated Latin pop sensation Sebastián Yatra will join the outing as special guest.

Having built unstoppable solo careers with dozens of No. 1 songs and millions of albums sold between them, the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum pair are set to delight longtime fans with a lengthy list of chart-toppers including Iglesias‘ “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando,” “Tonight,” and more recent hits like “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon,” as well as Martin’s “The Cup of Life,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,” “Vente Pa’ Ca,” and his most recent “Tiburones” from his upcoming 2020 studio album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, March 12 at LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time.

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS & RICKY MARTIN 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES: