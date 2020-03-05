Enrique Iglesias And Ricky Martin Announce First Ever Co-Headlining Tour Of North America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin have announced that they will be hitting the road together for the first time ever this fall.
Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off September 5 in Phoenix and make stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Miami, and more before wrapping October 30 in Atlanta. Grammy-nominated Latin pop sensation Sebastián Yatra will join the outing as special guest.
Having built unstoppable solo careers with dozens of No. 1 songs and millions of albums sold between them, the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum pair are set to delight longtime fans with a lengthy list of chart-toppers including Iglesias‘ “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando,” “Tonight,” and more recent hits like “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon,” as well as Martin’s “The Cup of Life,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,” “Vente Pa’ Ca,” and his most recent “Tiburones” from his upcoming 2020 studio album.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, March 12 at LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time.
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS & RICKY MARTIN 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
DATE
CITY
VENUE
Saturday, September 5, 2020
Phoenix, AZ
Gila River Arena
Sunday, September 6, 2020
El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Edinburg, TX
Bert Ogden Arena
Friday, September 11, 2020
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Los Angeles, CA
STAPLES Center
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
San Jose, CA
SAP Center
Thursday, September 24, 2020
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
Saturday, September 26, 2020
Las Vegas, NV
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Chicago, IL
Allstate Arena
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Boston, MA
TD Garden
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Montreal, QC
Centre Bell
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
Sunday, October 18, 2020
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
Friday, October 23, 2020
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
Friday, October 30, 2020
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena