Lady Gaga Announces ‘The Chromatica Ball’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Lady Gaga will hit the road this summer with The Chromatica Ball Tour, a special 6-city worldwide limited run of exclusive performances.

Presented by Live Nation, the highly-anticipated shows will kick off July 24 in Paris at Stade de France followed by stadium engagements in London on July 30 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Boston August 5 at Fenway Park; Toronto August 9 at The Rogers Centre; Chicago August 14 at Wrigley Field; and East Rutherford August 19 at MetLife Stadium.

General Tickets for Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball go on sale starting Friday, March 13 in Paris, London, and Toronto and Monday, March 16 in Boston, Chicago and E. Rutherford (NY). Additionally, fans can register now through Saturday, March 7 at 11:59PM ET at concerts.livenation.com/ladygaga to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan presale starting Friday, March 13 at 10AM through Saturday, March 14 at 5:00PM.

Every North American ticket includes a CD copy of Lady Gaga’s upcoming release Chromatica in stores April 10 via Interscope Records. For all shows in the U.S., $1.00 from each ticket sold will be donated to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.