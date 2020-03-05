Gibson Launches Program For Musicians Who Lost Guitars In Recent Tennessee Tornado

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – In the wake of the devastating storms that hit Tennessee earlier this week, Gibson Gives | Gibson Foundation, the charitable arm of Gibson guitars, is helping musicians affected by the tornado by providing guitars to those whose instrument was damaged or destroyed.

“Our goal is to get a guitar back into the hands of anyone who has had their guitar damaged or destroyed in the recent Tennessee storm,” said Dendy Jarrett, Executive Director of Gibson Gives. “As a Nashville, Tennessee based company, we are also engaging with our artists and other partners to provide support across many areas.”

Musicians who lost their guitar in the recent storm can reach out to the Gibson Gives Guitar Recovery Plan via: donation.request@gibson.com with their story. According to a release, guitars will be provided at Gibson’s sole discretion based on proof of damage or loss. Replacement guitars may be demo models, prototypes, or shop worn across Gibson’s family of guitar brands.