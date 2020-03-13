No Audiences For The Grand Ole Opry Until April

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Grand Ole Opry, one of the oldest and most historic institutions in the world of popular music, announced that they will pause live performances in front of an audience through April 4th.

“The Opry’s first priority has always been the safety of our employees, guests, and artists who have been key in keeping the show that made country music famous on the air every week for over 94 years,” The Grand Ole Opry said in a statement on Friday.

The shutdown for live shows includes both the Grand Ole Opry House and the historic Ryman Auditorium.

During the downtime, the Opry will continue to its original format as a live radio broadcast, but without an audience. Fans can tune in on Saturday night at opry.com and wsmonline.com, Opry and WSM mobile apps, and its flagship home, 650 AM WSM.

Tours of the Opry’s home at the Grand Ole Opry House will also be suspended for the duration, while daytime tours at the Ryman Auditorium will continue, the organization said.

The Opry, which debuted in 1925 is the oldest continually running radio show in the U.S.