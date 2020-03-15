Universal Music’s Lucian Grainge Hospitalized In Los Angeles With Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of recording industry powerhouse Universal Music, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

According to Variety, sources said that Grainge was diagnosed with the virus on Friday, and is currently undergoing medical care at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center.

UMG’s offices in Santa Monica were shuttered on Friday after an employee, presumably Grainge, tested positive for the virus.

An internal memo did not name Grainge, but instructed employees to leave the office in an orderly manner, Variety reported. UMG, like many businesses, has closed its offices as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grainge, who just turned 60, celebrated his birthday at the private at La Quinta’s Madison Club in Palm Springs on February 29th with a guest list that included some of the biggest names in the music industry, including manager Irving Azoff and Apple’s Eddy Cue, Variety said.