Canadian Music Week Postponed Due To Coronavirus

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian Music Week (CMW) has been postponed due to concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement sent to media Sunday (March 15), CMW president Neill Dixon said: “Due to the continuing spread of the novel COVID-19 virus we believe it is our social responsibility to postpone the upcoming Canadian Music Week 2020 Conference and Expo.

“In light of the recent growing number of event cancellations, Public Health Canada statements, and various provincial gathering bans, we concluded this was the right decision. The health and safety of our speakers, exhibitors, sponsors, visitors, and staff is our number one priority,” he added.

CMW was originally slated to take place May 19-23 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto. It will now take place September 8-13 at the same venue.

The new schedule of events is as follows:

Monday Sept 7th

Labour Day Holiday

Tuesday Sept 8th

Load-in and travel day

Wednesday Sept 9th

Day 1 – Music Conference

Radio Conference + Radio and Audio Awards Luncheon

Thursday Sept 10th

Day 2 – Music Conference

Radio Conference and Music and Broadcast Awards Gala

Friday Sept 11th

Day 3 – Music Conference