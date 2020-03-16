Academy of Country Music Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) – The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards have been postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled to air live on CBS on Sunday, April 5 from Las Vegas, the awards ceremony has been rescheduled to air on the network in September, at a date, time and venue to be determined.

In a statement issued Sunday (March 15), Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said: “The ACM Awards® is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music® and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards and ACM Party for a Cause events, including ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and ACM Beach Bash. More information about how to obtain a refund will be made available via the ACM website soon.