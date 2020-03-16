Disney To Donate Excess Food To Charity During Anaheim Park’s Closure

(CelebrityAccess) – Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA has announced that it plans to donate all excess food inventory to an Orange County, California, food bank during the park’s temporary closure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued Thursday (March 12), Disneyland Resort said: “The Disneyland Resort has an ongoing commitment to reducing food waste, and during the temporary closure of Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park will be donating excess food inventory to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. While closely following food safety guidelines, excess inventory of dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods and banquet meals is being donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, whose mission is to end hunger in Orange County,” they added.

Last week, Disney announced that Disney World in Orlando, Florida would also remain closed until the end of March, while its cruise line and international parks in France and Asia will be closed for the foreseeable future.