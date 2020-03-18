Willie Nelsons’ Luck Reunion Festival Goes Digital

LUCK, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — On March 19th, the team behind Luck Reunion, the annual music festival held in Willie Nelson’s Luck, Texas, will present “‘Til Further Notice,” a live-streamed concert held in the festival’s place.

Luck will stage a free broadcast, featuring call-in sets filmed by the artists primarily from the comfort of their own homes that will be streamed on luckreunion.com/tilfurthernotice and on www.twitch.tv/luckreunion.

While the majority of the acts will be performing and recording from living rooms, bedrooms, or home studios, a small number of local acts are slated to (safely) broadcast from Arlyn Studios in Austin. Luck and Arlyn are working in tandem to do what they can to preserve the energy and camaraderie that is intrinsic in Austin’s creative community.

The virtual festival will be headlined by Willie Nelson, along with his sons Lukas and Micah, along with a cast of internationally recognized and local artists, and yet-to-be-revealed guests.

Other performers lined up for the virtual festival include Jewel, Lucinda Williams, Paul Simon & Edie Brickell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, Lucius, Paul Cauthen, David Ramirez, Nikki Lane, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Katie Pruitt, Tré Burt, Ian Ferguson, Sunny War, Tami Neilson, Thomas Csorba, and AOTR Winner: Ida Mae, with Ray Benson serving as host.

While the event is free, they will be passing the hat. Fans can contribute via a digital tip jar that will be available throughout the broadcast. Tip donations raised will be divided equally, and transparently, among all performers. Should an artist wish to donate their share to a charity of their choice, or to a fellow artist in need, they will be able to do so.