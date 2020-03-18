The Bowery Presents SVP Mark Shulman To Exit The Company

(CelebrityAccess) –The Bowery Presents Senior Vice President Mark Shulman is leaving the company after seventeen years.

“My time at AEG Presents has been a wild ride. I remember like yesterday our first meeting when the entire company sat around one table and now it’s a worldwide industry giant. I’m proud of the entire team and what we accomplished together. I’m looking forward to the next chapter to see where this adventure takes me,” Shulman told CelebrityAccess.

Shulman most recently served as Senior Vice President at AEG’s Bowery Presents in New York, but played a key role at AEG for 14 years prior, helping to develop both the New York and Philadelphia offices for the promoter.

Prior to AEG, Shulman did a stint as a talent buyer for John Scher’s Metropolitan Entertainment, and almost two years as a talent agent at APA.

According to Billboard who first reported the story, Shulman has been planning his exit for some time and plans to take some time off to spend with his family, which seems like the perfect thing to do in the era of coronavirus.