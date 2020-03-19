BottleRock Napa Postpones Festival Due To Coronavirus

NAPA VALLEY (CelebrityAccess) – Northern California’s BottleRock festival has been postponed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event was originally slated for May 22-24 and would have featured headline performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Zedd.

In a statement released Wednesday (March 18), BottleRock Napa organizers said: “We made this decision with the safety and best interests of our fans, musicians, partners, employees, and community being paramount. We are committed to putting on the festival to not only share great music and the incredible Napa Valley hospitality, but because it’s vitally important to the livelihood of all those who make BottleRock Napa Valley the festival it is.”

BottleRock Napa is now scheduled to take place from Oct. 2-4 at the Napa Valley Expo, with all of the above-listed artists returning then. The festival says passes for the May dates will be valid in October, however, ticketholders who are unable to attend will be able to obtain refunds and exchanges soon.