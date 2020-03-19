Tool Postpone North American Spring Tour Due To Coronavirus

(CelebrityAccess) – After initially pushing back a handful of dates, Tool has officially postponed their entire spring North American tour due to coronavirus.

In a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday (March 18), the band said: “Tool regrets to confirm that the first leg of their upcoming North American tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon.”

The first leg of the tour in support of the band’s latest album Fear Inoculum was originally slated to kick off on April 16 in Miami and make stops in Orlando, Charlottesville, Montreal and Buffalo among other cities, before wrapping up on May 5 in Grand Rapids.

The full list of affected dates is as follows:

April 16 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

April 17 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 19 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 21 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 22 Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

April 25 Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 29 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

May 1 Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre

May 4 Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

May 5 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena