Bandcamp Will Waive Commission Friday To Support Musicians During Coronavirus

(Hypebot) – Independent and working musicians are among the worst hit during the coronavirus shutdown and Bandcamp is helping out by waving their commission on all sales this Friday.

“To raise even more awareness around the pandemic’s impact on musicians everywhere, we’re waiving our revenue share on sales this Friday, March 20 (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time), and rallying the Bandcamp community to put much needed money directly into artists’ pockets,” Bandcamp co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond said in a blog post on Tuesday.

