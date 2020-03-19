Bandcamp Will Waive Commission Friday To Support Musicians During Coronavirus

(Hypebot) – Independent and working musicians are among the worst hit during the coronavirus shutdown and Bandcamp is helping out by waving their commission on all sales this Friday.
“To raise even more awareness around the pandemic’s impact on musicians everywhere, we’re waiving our revenue share on sales this Friday, March 20 (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time), and rallying the Bandcamp community to put much needed money directly into artists’ pockets,” Bandcamp co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond said in a blog post on Tuesday.
The post continued:
“For many artists, a single day of boosted sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not. Still, we consider this just a starting point. Musicians will continue to feel the effects of lost touring income for many months to come, so we’re also sharing some ideas below on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can give fans new, creative ways to provide support.”
“It may sound simple, but the best way to help artists is with your direct financial support, and we hope you’ll join us on Friday and through the coming months as we work to support artists in this challenging time.”