Country Music’s Biggest Stars To Perform From Home As Part Of “ACM Presents: Our Country” Special

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – With many now staying inside and practicing social-distancing as a response to the current global coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions have today (March 19) announced that they will be joining forces with some of the biggest names in country music for a new kind of TV special they’re calling “ACM® PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY.”

The announcement follows the recent cancelation of this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards along with thousands of other live music events.

Slated for broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS, the special will feature artists appearing from their homes via video chat to share some heartfelt thoughts and acoustic performances along with clips of their favorite moments from the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 55-year history.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5th due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We are thrilled to announce ‘ACM Presents: Our Country,’ an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite Country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

“Music has always served as a powerful form of hope and solidarity during challenging times,” added Amy Thurlow, President, dick clark productions. “It’s our privilege to offer audiences an uplifting message through music as well as a look back at some of the best moments in ACM Awards history.”

“Broadcast television and music have always been mediums that bring people together,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “From their living rooms to yours, CBS is pleased to partner with the ACM and dick clark productions to have some of today’s biggest country artists connect with and entertain fans in an intimate way while allowing everyone to stay safe.”

“ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY” will broadcast during the time slot previously scheduled for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, which are postponed to air on CBS in September, at a date, time and venue to be determined.

Participating artists will also be announced in the coming weeks.