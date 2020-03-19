The Ivor Novello Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Ivor Novello Awards have been postponed to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual peer-voted awards ceremony, which celebrates excellence in British and Irish songwriting, was originally slated to take place May 21 at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House in London. This year’s event will now take place on September 2 at the same location.

Graham Davies, CEO and Crispin Hunt, chair of The Ivors Academy, said in a joint statement: “Our efforts are on supporting our community during this incredibly tough time and our thoughts are with all those who are facing health, wellbeing and economic challenges. We hope this will be a short-term crisis from which we can all come together later in the year to reunite, reflect and rejuvenate.”

Previous Ivor Novello Award winners include Elton John, Freddie Mercury, Kate Bush, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Bono, Amy Winehouse, Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, and others.