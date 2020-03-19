The Blues Foundation Goes Virtual Amid Global Health Crisis

Beginning immediately, and until further notice, The Blues Hall of Fame Museum will be closed to the public. The Blues Foundation says it will notify the public as soon as City, State and Federal Agencies give direction that they can re-open for visitors and tour groups.

Both the 2020 Blues Music Awards Show and Blues Hall of Fame Inductions Ceremony are canceled as The Blues Foundation continues to follow City, State and Federal agencies’ recommendations for public gatherings. In lieu of live events, The Blues Foundation is beginning work to create virtual events that will celebrate BMA nominees and winners and 2020 Blues Hall of Fame Inductees.

Additionally, The Blues Foundation will be creating a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund for Blues Musicians. They are asking those who have purchased 2020 BMA tickets and/or Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tickets to convert those purchases to donations to be applied directly to this Emergency Relief Fund. Donations can be made HERE or online at www.blues.org.