The International Olympic Committee Is Taking A Wait-And-See Approach

(CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee released a statement addressing the coronavirus pandemic and while they asked stakeholders to do everything they can to help contain the spread of the virus, they stopped short of canceling the event or postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The games are scheduled to officially start on July 24th, just 127 days away.

“This is an unprecedented situation for the whole world, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this crisis. We are in solidarity with the whole of society to do everything to contain the virus.

“The situation around the COVID-19 virus is also impacting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and is changing day by day.

“The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive.”

The IOC also outlined modifications of events leading up to the Olympics to make the transmission of the virus less likely, including altering the format of all test events in March and April, including the lighting of the Olympic torch in Greece and subsequent elements of the Torch Relay in Japan.

The IOC has also been analyzing the Olympics supply chain and noted that the day-to-day work between all organizations involved in preparing for the Olympics continues, although on a remote basis.

Some athletes criticized the IOC for their approach. Four-time Olympic gold medalist and IOC member Hayley Wickenheiser.