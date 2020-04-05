Marianne Faithfull Hospitalized In London With COVID-19

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter and actor Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London while she is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The news was broken by her manager Ravard Francoise, and her publicity firm Republic Media, who said that Faithfull is stable and “responding well” to treatment for pneumonia following her coronavirus diagnosis.

The 73-year-old Faithfull is in a high-risk category for the disease and has dealt with health challenges in recent years that include breast cancer, hepatitis C, and a broken hip in 2014 that led to a serious infection.

As well, she as been candid about her struggles with heroin addiction and anorexia, as well as being homeless for two years.

Faithful debuted in 1965 with her eponymously named album that included her first charting hit “As Tears Go By” and which she released alongside of her second album “Come My Way.”

In addition to her music career, Faithfull has had a career as an actress in theatre, television, and film, including roles in the 2006 movie “Marie Antoinette” as well as the British sit-com “Absolutely Fabulous.”