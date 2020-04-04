Cirque du Soleil Goes Digital

(CelebrityAccess) — International contemporary circus brand Cirque du Soleil announced they will be bringing their shows online while the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Montreal-based company announced the launch of CirqueConnect, a new ‘digital content hub’ that allows fans to connect with Cirque content from home.

“The mission of Cirque du Soleil has always been to provide unique and awe-inspiring experiences. Our shows give our fans a chance to escape into fantasy and imaginary worlds through our stories and unique characters,’’ chief marketing and experience officer Sheila Morin said in a news release.

“Now, more than ever, we need to continue to provide wonderment, even from afar, straight into your homes,” she added.

The content includes specials created from Cirque’s theatrical productions, as well as original web series featuring Cirque performers, behind the scenes looks at the circus, as well as virtual reality experiences.

The content hub kicked off on Friday with a 60-minute broadcast that will feature highlights from three of Cirque’s shows: Amaluna, Volta, and Bazzar.

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect