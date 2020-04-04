Playboi Carti Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department announced it had arrested rapper PlayBoi Carti after a traffic stop.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Department said members of an “elite” enforcement unit pulled over a Lamborghini with an allegedly expired tag and discovered 12 bags of marijuana, 3 guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone.

Following the discovery, two occupants of the vehicle, Jordan “Playboi Carti” Carter and Jaylon Tucker were both taken into custody and according to a statement from the Sheriff’s office, were charged on drug and gun offenses.

However, Clayton County Jail records show a different story, with Carter facing charges of possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, improper passing of an emergency vehicle, and for failure to display license plate decals.

Carter was subsequently released, but Tucker, who is still in custody, was charged with multiple violations of Georgia’s controlled substances act, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

At press time, it is unclear if either man has legal representation.