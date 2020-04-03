James Taylor Postpones His North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary recording artist James Taylor announced he has postponed his upcoming world tour due to the ongoing “unprecedented circumstances” surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour, which featured Jackson Browne as a guest, was due to kick off on May 15th at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with dates through early summer before the tour concluded at the BB&T Center in Camden, New Jersey.

Taylor also announced the postponement of a special show at Boston’s Fenway Park with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin on June 21st.

“As this summer’s tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we’ve been increasingly excited to hit the road again. So it’s deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)! As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy.” James Taylor and Jackson Browne said in a joint statement.

They counseled people who have already purchased tickets to hold on to them as they will be honored when the dates are rescheduled.

The list of affected dates

May 15 – New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center

May 16 – Houston, TX / Toyota Center

May 18 – Ft. Worth, TX / Dickies Arena

May 21 – Salt Lake City, UT / Maverik Center

May 22 – Boise, ID / ExtraMile Arena

May 24 – Tacoma, WA / Tacoma Dome

May 25 – Portland, OR / Moda Center

May 27 – San Francisco, CA / Chase Center

May 28 – Anaheim, CA / Honda Center

May 29 – San Diego, CA / Pechanga Arena

June 10 – Chicago, IL / United Center

June 12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center

June 13 – Clarkston, MI / DTE Entergy Center

June 15 – Dayton, OH / Nutter Center

June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena

June 18 – Hershey, PA / Giant Center

June 19 – Bethel, NY / Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 21 – Boston, MA / Fenway Park

June 23 – Roanoke, VA / Berglund Center Coliseum

June 24 – Charleston, WV / Charleston Coliseum

June 26 – Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center

June 27 – Memphis, TN / FedEx Forum

June 29 – Atlanta, GA / Infinite Energy Center

June 30 – Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

July 7 – Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 – Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health @ Jones Beach

July 10 – Camden, NJ / BB&T Center