John Prine Is Still In The ICU, Battling Pneumonia In Both Lungs

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Fiona Whelan Prine, wife and manager of singer-songwriter John Prine provided an update on his health on Friday, stating that while he is “very ill” she remains hopeful about his prospects.

According to Fiona, Friday marks Prine’s 8th day in the intensive care unit after he was intubated on and placed on a ventilator on Saturday.

She also revealed that he has developed pneumonia in both lungs as well as some “peripheral issues” that are being treated with antibiotics.

Despite the ominous description of John’s ailments, she sounded a positive note.

“He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him,” she wrote in a post on her social media on Friday.

She also thanked Prine’s fans, colleagues and friends for their support during the trial.

“I don’t have the words to adequately Thank You all for the outpouring of love and prayers that John and our family has received this last week. It means the world to us to have your love and support at this difficult time. On behalf of me and our boys- Jody Jack and Tommy – please know that we are keeping you all in our hearts with a prayer that you stay safe and healthy,” she wrote.

“Please continue to send Love, Prayers and Positive Energy to John. He needs us now more than ever. John loves you and I love you too.”