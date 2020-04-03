Disney Furloughs Non-Union Employees

(CelebrityAccess) — With continuing uncertainty about when they will be able to reopen their theme parks, The Walt Disney Company announced plans to furlough their non-union workers and to stop collecting payments for annual passes to the park.

“Disney employees have received full pay and benefits during this time, and we’ve committed to paying them through April 18, for a total of five additional weeks of compensation,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we’re forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time.”

According to Disney, their roughly 177,000 park employees will be eligible for about $600 per week in federal compensation as part of an economic stimulus package to address the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as state unemployment insurance.

According to its website, Disney is still taking reservations for visits occurring after June 1st.

Disney announced on March 12th that Disneyland in California was closed to the public indefinitely, followed four days later by the closures of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris. Other theme parks in China and Japan have also been affected, making for the first time in the company’s history that all six of Disney’s theme parks and resorts have been closed at the same time.

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority.”

“As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice,” a statement from Disney said at the time.