Neil Lasher, Music Biz Vet And Intervention Specialist, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

(CelebrityAccess) – Music industry veteran and widely-noted intervention specialist, Neil Lasher, has died due to coronavirus complications.

According to AllAccess, Lasher was admitted to a hospital in Danbury, CT, with COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago. He reportedly spent nine days on a ventilator before he died Sunday (April 5).

Lasher, who clocked more than three decades in the music business, began his career as a disc jockey and rock radio promotion executive. He eventually went on to serve as a senior consultant for Sony/ATV Music Publishing in New York and as VP of promotion, marketing and artist relations at EMI Music Publishing.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Neil’s family and friends, which include many of us at Sony/ATV mourning this devastating loss,” said Jon Platt, chairman-CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, in a statement. “His passionate work as a music executive led him to his true purpose, helping others, and we are forever grateful for Neil and his legacy.”

Lasher was best known for his work as an alcoholism and substance abuse counselor with the Caron Foundation. Sober for more than 30 years himself, he helped many throughout the music industry face down their own substance abuse issues. He also served as a consultant for MusiCares and its Safe Harbor Room program, which runs annually during Grammy week.

“Today I lost my dear friend Neil Lasher to Covid-19. Neil was a lifeline to so many of us in the music community,” said Mick Management’s Michael McDonald in a Facebook post on Sunday. “He was the guy everyone knew to go to—or would be directed to—when someone needed help. Through his involvement in the early days of MAP and MusiCares, his hosting of Safe Harbor Rooms during Grammy week, sponsoring other addicts and alcoholics, and coordinating and leading interventions, the number of lives he improved is incalculable.”

McDonald added, “He lived every day with gratitude for what he had, and for what he was able to do for others. He was selfless in his service. He took time to notice and to kick my ass when I veered into depression, self pity, or when I didn’t make time for my recovery. He would always point out that the prior two were a result of the third.

“He will forever be my reminder of the impact one person can have on the world. I will miss him terribly, and try to honor him and live without him by following the instructions he gave me. I will try to act as he did, and continue his good work as best I can. I will forever cherish our time here on earth together.”

Lasher was 73-years-old.