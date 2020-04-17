Louis Armstrong Organization Starts COVID-19 Fund For Jazz Musicians

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation has launched The Louis Armstrong Emergency Fund for Jazz Musicians to provide much needed support to musicians in the New York Metropolitan Area.

The organization’s board of directors announced Thursday (April 16) that the fund has allocated $1 million dollars to award $1,000 one-time grants to assist individual freelance jazz musicians that live and/or work with regularity in the five boroughs of New York City.

“Due to the mandatory closing of clubs, restaurants and performance venues throughout New York City, thousands of jazz musicians are without work with no tangible relief in sight,” said Wynton Marsalis, the Grammy-winning jazz icon who is also president of The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation as well as managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center. “The entire jazz ecosystem has been shut down, and the jazz community is devastated. To mitigate some of the loss, this fund will award an unprecedented $1 million to assist qualifying musicians in need.

“New York is the center of modern jazz with clubs and venues in all five boroughs, employing thousands of musicians annually. Working with leading jazz nightclub owners, scholars, presenters and media activists in the metropolitan area, we have created a process that ensures the qualifications of each recipient.

“This is a very large fund for an institution of our size, but we are doing what we know ‘Pops’ would do. We welcome individuals, foundations and other organizations who are so inclined to join us in supporting this underserved community.

“We want to have the greatest possible impact. Therefore, we need your support. With your help we can reach many more needy jazz musicians in the New York area; and as the saying goes ‘more spokes on the wheel, makes the wheel stronger!'”

Musicians can currently submit an application at www.louisarmstrongfoundation.org; the deadline is Monday evening.