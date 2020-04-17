IMPALA Sends Message To Music Fans Across Europe To Help Support Local Record Stores

(CelebrityAccess) – Ahead of what would have been Record Store Day this weekend, IMPALA has issued a message to music fans across Europe urging them to support local record shops in any way they can during the current crisis.

“You can’t see your favourite artists on tour or in your local record store for now, but you can buy online from them!” said the independent music trade association in a statement.

The public plea is an extension of the #LoveRecordStores online campaign, which started in the UK and has seen countless music fans and artists across Europe including the likes of Elton John, posting messages of support for their local record shops. The idea is to encourage people to buy music online from these specialist stores who play a vital role in the music community.

IMPALA is also urging governments to include record stores in the first wave of shops that are allowed to re-open, subject to the necessary restrictions on the number of customers.

Helen Smith, Executive Chair of IMPALA said: “Independent music companies across Europe support #LoveRecordStores. This is particularly important ahead of Record Store Day, one of the biggest events in the music calendar, supposed to be this weekend, but postponed to June 20.”

Francesca Trainini, Chair of IMPALA, Italian association PMI and IMPALA’s Task Force added: “Record stores are a vital part of the music ecosystem. One of the Task Force’s priorities is to promote buying online from these stores now and make sure they are in the first wave of shops allowed to re-open when lockdowns are lifted.”

To find out more about #LoveRecordStores and support it with your own message click HERE.

To find independent records stores in your country, click HERE for a list of those participating in Record Store Day. For an interactive map of shops delivering online during the lockdown (UK for now) click HERE.

To find out more about Record Store Day click HERE.