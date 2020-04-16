Andy Ma Named CEO Of Warner Music Greater China

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced that Andy Ma has been promoted to the newly-created role of CEO of Warner Music Greater China.

In his new gig, Ma will oversee WMG’s operations in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, and will continue to report to Simon Robson, President, Warner Music Asia.

China is a rapidly expanding music territory and is now the sixth biggest market in the world for recorded music when Hong Kong and Taiwan are included in the calculus.

“East meets West is a mega global music trend that nobody can ignore. It’s such an exciting time in Greater China with new scenes exploding in genres from hip-hop to dance. I’m excited to have the chance to help our incredibly talented roster of artists connect with fans not only in Greater China but also around the world,” Ma said.

Ma joined Warner in 2011 and has played a key role in developing Warner Music’s relationship with Chinese e-commerce and music streaming service Tencent, which owns the top three digital streaming platforms in China.

He’s played a similar role in developing relationships with other key Asian partners, including China Mobile.

He was named CEO of Warner Music China and EVP, Commercial and Business Development, Greater China in 2018.

“Andy is a great innovative and commercial leader. He’s been instrumental in helping forge the modern Chinese music business. Now this new role will allow him to combine the firepower of our operations in Beijing, Hong Kong and Taipei to amplify our artists in Greater China, Asia and internationally,” said Simon Robson.