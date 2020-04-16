Robbie Williams Cancels His July Residency Shows At Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — English singer-songwriter and entertainer Robbie Williams announced that the July shows of his “Robbie Williams – Live In Las Vegas” have been canceled due to COVID-19.

“I’m very sad that the July Vegas shows are now canceled, but obviously, the current global crisis requires them to be. I look forward to coming back and performing at Wynn Las Vegas when the situation allows me to – in the meantime please everyone stay safe and well,” said Williams.

According to the show’s promoter AEG, ticket refunds will be available through the ticket vendor.

Roberts expanded his residency with additional dates early this year after a series of 16 sold-out dates as part of previous residency runs at the Wynn Las Vegas.