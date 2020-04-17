Premier Global Production Delivers Food Across America

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – As the live music event industry remains at a standstill due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Premier Global Production (PFP) has joined the fight to help Americans stay nourished during these unprecedented times.

As one of America’s foremost production companies, PGP usually supplies staging and lighting equipment for some of the largest music acts (Metallica, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chris Stapleton, Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Lee Brice) and festivals (Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits) in the world. However, right now the Nashville-based company’s 18-wheelers and drivers are working for common haul trucking companies, moving much-needed supplies to critically-impacted areas of America.

“We are putting our resources to work for America to help our country get through this pandemic,” said Premier Global Production’s President and CEO Troy Vollhoffer. “We are doing our part to keep the U.S. population fed while we all wait out this unprecedented health crisis.”

“We have put part of our fleet to work with Koch Logistics delivering groceries from distribution centers to Walmarts and other grocery stores in Alabama and Michigan,” added Patrick Gail, operations manager for PGP. “We have put the remaining trucks to work moving goods designated as emergency loads for vendors such as Target and Amazon. Those trucks have been moving goods to distribution centers in the Midwest and Northeast.”

Until the pandemic levels out and live music events return, Vollhoffer says the trucks will keep rolling, moving critical supplies wherever they are needed in the U.S.

“This great country will get back on its feet again,” he added.

Hopefully, sooner than later.