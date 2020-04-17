Report: AEG Planning Automatic Refunds For Canceled Events, 30 Day Refund Window For Rescheduled Shows

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents is reportedly planning to offer ticket buyers a 30-day window to request refunds for shows that have been rescheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the New York Times, a document AEG has been circulating among discussed the proposed window said the refunds would be offered for concerts postponed once the pandemic forced a shutdown of the concert industry in March and which have been given new dates.

Billboard reported that the document states that tickets for shows that have yet to be rescheduled will not be eligible for refunds until rescheduled dates have been announced, at which time fans will have a 30-day window of eligibility for refunds.

For AEG’s concerts that have been canceled due to the pandemic, refunds will be issued automatically.

At least 30,000 events have been affected, accounting for about $1 billion in ticket inventory by some estimates, the Times reported.