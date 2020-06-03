WMG Raises $192.5bn As It Goes Public

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group Corp on Wednesday revealed the pricing of its initial public offering, which will see the label group sell 77,000,000 shares of common stock for $25.00 per share.

The share price floated in the offering puts the value of WMG at $12.75 billion.

The size of the IPO was increased from the previously announced 70,000,000 shares, and amounted to a capital raise of $192.5bn for Warner’s parent Access Industries.

The deal, which is the largest IPO in the U.S. so far in 2020, signals a rebound for a market that was in freefall just two months ago.

“We concluded that there was sufficient market momentum. Without ever trying to time the market this looked like a good time to go,” Warner Chief Executive Stephen Cooper told Reuters.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint bookrunning managers and reps for the underwriters for the deal.

WMG began trading on the NASDAQ on June 3rd under the ticker symbol WMG.