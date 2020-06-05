Bandsintown Resumes Live Streaming, Pledges Funds To Support The NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After taking a week off in support of “BlackOut Tuesday” live event and music discovery platform Bandsintown announced plans to resume their weekly slate of live-streamed music content on Bandsintown Live.

As programming resumes, Bandsintown and Bandsintown Live has pledged to use their platform to support economic and social justice reform and making its programming more diverse.

As part of that commitment, Bandsintown Live will help raise funds for the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, while also providing an avenue for artists to donate directly to social justice charities and organizations of their choice.

“As a company, we are listening, we are learning, and we are committed to doing the work required to effect lasting change,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

The live streams resume on Monday via live.bandsintown.com

MONDAY – JUNE 8 – OUTSKIRTS

HOST: Wild Ponies

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Jaimee Harris

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Crys Matthews

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Kyshona Armstrong

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Wild Ponies

TUESDAY – JUNE 9 – DISCOVERY

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TBA

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT David Hugo

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Birthh

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT TBA

WEDNESDAY – JUNE 10 – OUTSKIRTS

HOST: Wild Ponies

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Kira Small

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Roanoke

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Caleb Caudle

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Raye Zaragoza

THURSDAY – JUNE 11 – ALL THE VIBES

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TBA

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Varun

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Karen Harding

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Atish

FRIDAY – JUNE 12 – #MOSTLIKED

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TBA

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Josie Dunne

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Prinze George

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT TBA