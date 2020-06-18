The National Arts Centre And RBC Bluesfest Announce #CanadaPerforms Drive-In Concerts

GATINEAU, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — The National Arts Centre and RBC Bluesfest have partnered to bring a drive-in concert series featuring a host of Canadian artists to life.

The #CanadaPerforms at RBC Bluesfest Drive-In kicks off at Places des Festivals in Gatineau on July 31st and August 1st with performances by Marie-Mai, Donovan Woods and The Opposition, Neon Dreams, Terra Lightfoot, Julian Taylor, Kellylee Evans, Sam Roberts Band, Shad, Haviah Mighty, LeFLOFRANCO, Nambi, and Bboyizm.

The following weekend, on August 7 & 8, the concerts resume, with performances by Patrick Watson, Basia Bulat, Zaki Ibrahim, Asuquomo, Silla and Rise, Geneviève et Alain, Tim Hicks, Kira Isabella, Chris Labelle, Crystal Shawanda, Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam, and Amanda Rheaume on tap.

Additional shows may be announced, the RBC Bluesfest team said.

The conccerts are intended to support Canada’s live music sector as the nation slowly recovers from the disruptions inflicted by the lengthy shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the years, the Team Behind Bluesfest has had the pleasure of working with the NAC on a number of collaborative initiatives, and I believe it’s safe to say this is one of the most innovative and exciting projects, yet,” said Mark Monahan, RBC Bluesfest’s Executive/Artistic Director. “Given the disappointment brought about by this year’s cancelation of our event, we felt it was essential to come up with a safe, alternative live music experience for music fans in Ottawa, Gatineau, and beyond—this partnership gives us that opportunity. We’re confident that #CanadaPerforms at RBC Bluesfest Drive-In will become a ‘must-attend’ event in Ottawa, for the summer of 2020.”

“So proud to support #CanadaPerforms at RBC Bluesfest Drive-In to create a new experience for music lovers in Ottawa-Gatineau and all across the country, thanks to a partnership with the National Arts Centre and Facebook Canada,” added Marjolaine Hudon, Regional President for RBC. “It will be an exciting showcase of Indigenous and up and coming talent, presented in an iconic location. It’s just one way RBC is helping bring the arts to Canadians and supporting the music industry.”

The shows will each feature 3.5 hours of programming with live music. Fans will be scanned as they enter a gate and each vehicle will be assigned a specific space providing for safe viewing for the duration of the show. Other safety protocols will conform with directives of public health authorities in Ontario and Quebec City.

For fans that can’t make it to the live show, the concerts will be live-streamed via Facebook as well.

Tickets go on sale on June 23rd at https://canadaperforms.ottawabluesfest.ca