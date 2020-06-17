Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Forcible Sexual Assault

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of forcible rape related to three alleged incidents between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.

According to a statement from the prosecutor’s office, Masterson is accused of raping a a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001.

He also stands accused of raping another 23-year-old woman and sometime between October and December, and of raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003.

The prosecutor says that all of the alleged rapes occurred in Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home.

Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.

Arraignment is scheduled for September 18 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Masterson, who is best known for his potrayal of Steven Hyde in the long-running sticom “That ’70s Show” was first accused of sexual misconduct by four women in 2017. He also performs as a DJ under the name DJ Momjeans

Masterson, through his agent, denied the allegations, against him but that didn’t stop Netflix from dropping him from the comedy series “The Ranch” or from United Talent to cut ties with him in early 2018.