Todd Hunt Named SVP At Venue Coalition

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Live event and touring consultancy Venue Coalition announced the appointment of Todd Hunt as Senior Vice President, Client Services & Partnerships.

In his new role at Venue Coalition, Hunt will have oversight of national booking and business development along with working with the company’s exising clients.

An active member in the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), Hunt is currently serving as past chair of the Board of Regents at Venue Management School.

His credentials include stints on IAVM’s Board of Directors and he’s chaired numerous committees and councils for the organization.

As well, he is the current Executive Director of the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center in Tupelo, MS, a role he has held since 2007.

“My thirty plus years of experience as a talent buyer and venue operator coupled with my thirteen years of experience as a Venue Coalition member have provided me with an appreciation for the services this organization provides to the industry,” stated Hunt. “I am excited to join the VC team and for this next chapter in my career.”