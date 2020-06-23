Justin Bieber Refutes Anonymous Sexual Assault Allegation With Receipts

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Singer Justin Bieber took to social media to refute allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014 and provided evidence in the form of receipts and contemporary media reports to support his claim.

The allegation, which was posted anonymously on Twitter on Saturday. In the now-deleted tweets, a person using the name Danielle claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin in 2014 after she met him at his surprise performance at SXSW.

On Sunday, Bieber addressed the allegation in a series of tweets, writing:

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.”

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.

“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.

Bieber went on to post a series of news articles that detailed his public appearances in Austin at the time, helping to establish a timeline that appeared to undercut the claims of the anonymous accuser.

He also provided images of receipts, including room rentals at the Westin Hotel on the date of the alleged assault that also appeared to support his claims.

He also said he plans to pursue legal action against his accuser.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”