C3 Presents To Debut New Orleans Drive-In Concert Series

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — C3 Presents, the producers behind Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, are bringing the drive-in concert experience to New Orleans this summer.

The NOLA Drive-In Summer Concert Series will be a new, three-part weekly concert series that takes place at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

New Orleans-based neo-funk group Tank and The Bangas are lined up to kick the series off with a performance on July 10th, followed by Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph on Friday, July 17 and The Revivalists on Friday, July 24.

A car pass to the show in the concert series includes a 20ft x 17ft parking space for a standard vehicle and entry for the number of passengers the vehicle legally seats.

Each parking spot will have clearly labeled boundaries, including a dedicated tailgating space with six feet of social distancing room in between each parking spot.

As well, each parking space will have its own QR code, allowing fans to purchase merch via their smart phones with their purchase either delivered on scene or mailed to their home address, Live Nation said.

Fans can expect the full concert experience with stages set up in the parking lot featuring LED screens and full amplified sound. As well, a dedicated FM radio channel will also be available for listening inside the vehicle.

The concerts will be conducted in compliance with health guidelines from the CDC, State of Louisiana and City of New Orleans and guests will be required to wear masks at all times except for their designated parking area.