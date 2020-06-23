Matchbox Twenty Reschedules For 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Alt rockers Matchbox Twenty have have announced the rescheduled dates for their 2020 summer tour which was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Originally planned for July through September 2020, the tour will now kick off on July 16, 2021 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and is scheduled to wrap-up October 7th at the Hollywood Bowl.

The run will mark Matchbox Twenty’s first North American tour since 2017 when they reunited for the “A Brief History of Everything” tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

Their most recent studio album was 2012’s “North” which was their first full length release since the departure of rhythm guitarist Adam Gaynor in 2005.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new concert dates. Ticketholders can also seek refunds and will receive an email providing instructions.