Downtown Music Names Mike Smith As Global President

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Holdings announced the appointment of music industry veteran Mike Smith as Global President of Downtown Music Publishing.

In the newly-created role, Smith will oversee the day-to-day of Downtown’s publishing operation. He will be based in London and report to Downtown CEO Justin Kalifowitz

Smith joins Downtown after serving most recently as Managing Director of Warner Chappell Music in the U.K.

Prior to joining Warner Chappell, he was Managing Director of Columbia Records and President of Music at Mercury Records and Virgin/EMI.

His past signings include Mark Ronson, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Damon Albarn, The White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, and Arcade Fire, and he has overseen deals with Iggy Azalea, Lizzo, Duke Dumont and The Chemical Brothers, among others.

Since my first job in the music industry I have been guided by my underlying love for artists and songwriters. I thoroughly enjoyed the years I spent on the recordings side of the business, but music publishing is where my heart is. Downtown’s ability to build a formidable, twenty-first century music publishing company unencumbered by the baggage of the past has made them an impressive and compelling proposition for songwriters and composers, and I am delighted to become part of their vision.”