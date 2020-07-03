The Eagles To Debut A New Concert Film On ESPN On Sunday

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A brand new concert film from the iconic rock band The Eagles, is set to debut on ESPN this weekend.

The documentary, Live From the Forum MMXVIII, is compiled from three shows which took place at the famed Los Angeles Arena in September 2018 and is the band’s first official new release since the death of founding member Glenn Frey and the addition of his son Deacon Frey and Vince Gill to the group’s lineup.

The doc captures live performances of some of The Eagles most iconic hits (“Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Life In The Fast Lane,” “Desperado”) as well as album tracks (“Ol’ 55, “Those Shoes”), along with some of the individual members’ biggest solo smashes (Henley’s “Boys Of Summer,” Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Way,” and Gill’s “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away”).

Produced by Scheme Engine, the film was directed by Nick Wickham, who captured the performances on 14 different 4k cameras.

26 tracks from the shows have also been compiled into a new live album that will be released in conjunction with the documentary.

“Music and sports fans have been shut out from live events for more than three months,” said Eagles manager Irving Azoff. “The premiere of Live From the Forum MMXVIII, this July 4th weekend on ESPN, is the Eagles’ gift to their fans.”