Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy Reschedule ‘Hella Mega Tour’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have rescheduled the dates of their “Hella Mega” package tour, including a handful of dates in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The revised tour itinerary gets underway in November with a series of six shows down under, starting on Nov. 8th at HBF Park in Perth, and wrapping on Nov. 22 at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The tour then heads back to Europe where they plan to resume touring in the late Spring, starting June 9th at Ernst-Happel Stadium in Vienna before they conclude the European segment in Dublin on June 30th.

North American dates follow, starting July 14th at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and finally wrapping on August 25th at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled North American run which was postponed this year will be honored for the corresponding rescheduled date. Refunds are available for ticketholders who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows.

“We can’t wait to see everyone at these shows next summer! Stay safe and wear your masks,” the bands said in a joint statement.