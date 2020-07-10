Eric Wong Named President, Chief Marketing Officer At Warner Recorded Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the hire of recording industry veteran Eric Wong as as President & Chief Marketing Officer of Warner Recorded Music.

Wong, who will officially assume his new duties on August 17th, will be based in New York where he will report to Max Lousada, Warner Music Group’s Global CEO of Recorded Music.

In the newly-created post, Wong will spearhead Warner Music’s worldwide marketing efforts and will serve as a member of WRM’s leadership team, as well as overseeing Warner’s international A&R.

“Max and his team have a visionary view of how artist development should work in the streaming age,” said Eric Wong. “The Warner global roster, from local talent to international superstars, is incredible, and I’m excited to work with everyone in the U.S., UK, and around the world to create the most inventive, impactful campaigns to break and sustain artists’ careers. I want to thank Max for this fantastic new opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Jessica Keeley-Carter and the global team.”

Wong joins Warner after a stint as Chief Operating Officer of Island Records. His previous experience includes a decade at Universal Music Group, where he as EVP of Marketing for Island Def Jam Music Group and later expanded his duties to overseeing the label group’s marketing, digital, creative, artist development, video promotion, and video production departments.

Wong was named EVP/General Manager of Island Records in 2014, and in 2018, he was promoted to Island’s COO, heading operations, strategy, and marketing.

“If you want to propel the global conversation around artists, you need to be able to cut through the noise with the intensity, fluidity, and creativity needed to produce superstars,” said Max Lousada. “I’ve known Eric since he was with Atlantic over a decade ago. He’s a bold, inventive marketer with a true fan’s sensibility, and he’s been behind a string of disruptive campaigns that have launched global careers. He’ll have a worldwide remit to drive our one-company philosophy as we grow our artist development capabilities and expand our ability to make great talent impossible to ignore.”