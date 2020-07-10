The Fórum Karlín In Prague Signs With Ticketmaster

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (CelebrityAccess) — Prague’s Fórum Karlín has sealed a deal that will see Ticketmaster Czech Republic (Ticketmaster Česká republika, a.s.) become the official ticketing supplier of the concert hall.

Starting from this month, tickets for all newly announced events presented in Fórum Karlín will be sold via Ticketmaster, including shows such as Thom Yorke, Michael Kiwanuka, Nick Mason, Patti Smith, The Neighbourhood and Yes.

Located in the Karlin district of the the Czech Republic’s capital city, the 4,000-seat Fórum Karlín has been lauded for its modern acoustics and promoter-friendly facilities.

The deal will also allow Fórum Karlín to promote its calendar of shows to larger audiences via Ticketmaster’s international platform.

The partnership kicked off on July 3rd with the general sale of Australian metalcore band, Parkway Drive who are scheduled to perform at the Fórum Karlín on April 12, 2021.

“It is part of our mission to be one of the most digitally pioneering music venues in Europe, so we are thrilled to be working with Ticketmaster and to bring its innovative ticketing technology to our visitors. It was essential for us that our ticketing partner would be able to reliably manage sales for high-demand events featuring exceptional artists. We also wanted them to help us accelerate the trailblazing approach we have when it comes to digital payments, ticketing and marketing. It is for these reasons and more that Ticketmaster became the perfect choice of supplier for us,” adds Serge Grimaux, CEO of Fórum Karlín.