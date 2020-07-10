Social Media May Have Prompted The Alleged Home Invasion That Led To Rapper Pop Smoke’s Untimely Death

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the alleged home invasion and slaying of up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke in February.

According to the Associated Press, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested five suspects in connection with the incident, including 3 adults — Jaquan Murphy, 21, Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre D. Rodgers, 18, all of Los Angeles — and two minors, who were not named due to their age.

Walker and Rodgers were arrested on suspicion of murder charges while Murphy was held on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. The 15-year-old and the 17-year-old suspects have also been charged in connection with the murder.

Police said the suspects were led to Pop Smoke’s Los Angeles residence through social media posts.

“We believe that it was a robbery. Initially we didn’t really have the evidence but then we discovered some other evidence that showed this was likely a home invasion gone bad,” Capt. Jonathan Tippet, a spokesman for the Robbery-Homicide division of the Los Angeles Police Department, told the Associated Press.

“It’s our belief that (robbery) was based on some of the social media” posts, Tippet added. “It’s based on the fact that he was posting his information may have contributed to him knowing where to find him.”

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was on the rise behind the strength of his mixtapes, including “Meet the Woo” and “Meet the Woo 2” as well as several hit singles, including “Gatti” with Travis Scott and Jackboys, and “Dior.”