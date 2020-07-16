moe. Sells Out Drive-In Concert, Adds Second Night

VERNON, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Jam band legends moe. are teaming up with Syracuse-based Creative Concerts for a pair of drive-in concerts at Vernon Downs racetrack.

Originally planned as a one-off show, a second night was added after the original July 31st date sold out entirely.

Tickets for the Moe.’s Miracle Miles concerts, scheduled for July 31st and August 1st, are being sold by the carload with a maximum of four fans per car. Each ticket will afford fans a space 20’ wide x 20’ deep, about the equivalent of three, side by side, parking spaces.

Concertgoers will be able to set up outside of their vehicles, and even bring their own alcohol but it won’t be a full tailgate as onsite cooking is prohibited. Instead, concessions will be available and sold from traveling golf carts, meaning fans won’t need to leave their designated area during the show.

The concert will feature a normal festival-style sound system, allowing fans to listen to the music as they would at a typical concert, but the show will also be broadcast via a local FM signal so it can be listened to on car stereo systems as well.

The show will conform with all CDC and State of New York guidelines, including observing travel restrictions from certain states. Fans will be required to wear masks any time they leave their designated holding pens.