Bassist Mickey Madden Steps Back From Maroon 5

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden announced that he will be taking a hiatus from the group in the wake of his arrest in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

In a statement to People, Madden said: “I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future. I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.”

Madden was arrested in late June and charged under a California law that makes it a felony to willfully inflict “corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” on a spouse or domestic partner.

His arrest was first reported by the New York Posts’ Page Six.

Madden isn’t married, and the identity of the alleged victim is not clear, nor has Marooon 5 indicated if they will replace Madden in the group’s lineup.

The band is currently on a hiatus from touring at the moment, due to the coronavirus pandemic but last week, announced plans to resume their postponed tour in July 2021.