BottleRock Napa Valley Postponed Until 2021

NAPA, California (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for California’s BottleRock Napa Valley festival announced that the event won’t take place this year and has been rescheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, May 28 – 30, 2021

Presented by JaM Cellars, the concert will take place at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa with confirmed headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks. All tickets for the 2020 edition of the festival will be honored at the event in 2021.

This year’s festival was placed on hold amid a surge in coronavirus cases in multiple states around the U.S., including California.

“Although Napa County has one of the lowest COVID-19 case counts in the Bay Area, we are not ready for a large public gathering such as BottleRock Napa Valley in 2020,” stated County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio. “Events like BottleRock fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4 plan for re-opening, which we will not achieve prior to October. These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. Our first priority is the health of the community.”

“While we had hoped to share our festival’s great music, wine, food and incredible Napa Valley hospitality this year, we know this is the best decision for everyone involved,“ said Dave Graham, Partner, BottleRock Napa Valley. “We are happy that our headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks are confirmed for the 2021 festival. We are also confident that not only will we be able to present much of the same lineup, but we’ll be announcing some additional surprise acts for this coming May. We are looking forward to Memorial Day Weekend 2021.”

Additional details regarding the 2021 edition of festival, including a full lineup, will be announced at a future date, organizers said.