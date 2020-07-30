Music In Paranoid Times Podcast: Episode 9 Ft. Amanda Power of Unison Benevolent Fund

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 9 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Amanda Power, Executive Director of Unison Benevolent Fund, a registered non-profit charity that provides counseling and emergency relief services to the Canadian music community, about their brand new digital campaign #withoutmusic, which aims to encourage people to share the positive and lasting impact music has had on their lives, especially throughout the pandemic.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or for free HERE .

Check out Episode 9 below:

